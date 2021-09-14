PS5 Restock Tracker Deathloop Review Fortnite Color Bottle Locations GTA 5 Next-Gen Trailer Fortnite NPC Locations Life is Strange: Chapter 2 Guide
Marvel's Wolverine Will Be Full-Sized And Mature In Tone

Wolverine creative director Brian Horton says that Insomniac is taking a stab at delivering a more adult take on Marvel's most iconic mutant.

Insomniac has carved out a space for itself in the industry with two excellent Spider-Man games, an upcoming third entry starring Marvel's wallcrawlers, and a future game based on the most violent member of the X-Men, Wolverine. While that game starring Canada's finest export won't be out for a few more years, Insomniac is confirming that it'll be a full game with a mature tone.

Asked on Twitter if Marvel's Wolverine will be a full-size game similar in scope to Marvel's Spider-Man or if it'll lean closer to the more compact size of the recent Spider-Man: Miles Morales game, creative director Brian Horton responded with a precise and brief tweet:

Now Playing: Marvel's Wolverine | PlayStation Showcase 2021

A Wolverine game that shies away from mature themes wouldn't do the mutant any justice, but that's a theme that Insomniac applied to its Spider-Man games through the stories that it told. 2018's Spider-Man mixed in some surprisingly emotional moments between its action sequences, while Miles Morales had his own set of complex situations to navigate while working to keep New York City safe.

Considering the rich history behind Logan from long before he even established his Wolverine persona, it's easy to see just how much nuanced and emotional material Insomniac has to draw from for a game that can easily be more than just a violent brawler starring a hero with built-in forearm dinner knives.

It has been a long time since Logan headlined his own game, with the last notable instance being an official tie-in to X-Men Origins: Wolverine, a fun game based on a terrible film.

