Marvel's The Punisher: Watch The Intense First Trailer

The first teaser for The Punisher is here. Marvel's upcoming show is expected to arrive on Netflix later this year, and this first promo can be found after the final episode of The Defenders, which hit the service today. It doesn't give much away, but it certainly looks as dark, intense, and violent as fans are expecting. Check it out below:

The Punisher sees Jon Bernthal reprise his role as vigilante anti-hero Frank Castle from the second season of Daredevil. He is joined in the new season by his Daredevil co-star Deborah Ann Woll, playing Karen Page.

Bernthal is the fourth actor to play the Punisher, following Dolph Lungren, Thomas Jane, and Ray Stevenson, in the three previous movie versions. In an interview with Complex last year, Bernthal spoke about taking on one of Marvel's most iconic characters.

"The first step in trying to fill Frank Castle's shoes is to try to understand what would happen if somebody tore that love away from you," he said. "If they tore those people away from you. And that's something that just filled me with so much emotion and made me so scared, so angry. It's always sort of been my philosophy in life. If something really scares you, if something really kinda sets you on fire inside, that's exactly what you need to step towards."

"There's a pressure there to stepping into an unbelievably iconic role," he continued. "The responsibility here is to do justice to the iterations of the character that have come before me, but then obviously to make it unique, and to make it real, and to make it mine."