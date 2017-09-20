Marvel's The Punisher: Watch The Dark, Violent First Trailer

The first trailer for The Punisher is here. Netflix's latest Marvel show sees Jon Bernthal reprise his role from Daredevil as vigilante anti-hero Frank Castle, and this first trailer suggests that the show is going to be every bit as violent as fans of the character have been hoping for. Netflix is still holding back on a release date, but fans of Metallica will enjoy the trailer's clever use of their classic song One. Check it out above.

Bernthal is joined by his Daredevil co-star Deborah Ann Woll, playing Karen Page. The Punisher also stars Curtis Hoyle, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, David Lieberman, Michael Nathanson, Sam Stein, and Jaime Ray Newman.

Bernthal is the fourth actor to play the Punisher, following Dolph Lungren, Thomas Jane, and Ray Stevenson in the three previous movie versions. In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Bernthal confirmed that the new show would be the darkest Marvel series so far.

"This season is much darker as it goes, it gets darker and darker and more visceral," he said. "The show takes you on this journey of Frank becoming more and more human again and then shutting off and shutting off and going back to what works for him, and the place where he kind of belongs, and I think that's a place of solitude and of darkness and destruction. It's going to get into as dark and as brutal a place as you've ever seen in the Marvel world, I can promise you that."

Bernthal also spoke about playing a character that is both a ruthless killer and a hero that the audience is supposed to side with. "I think there's a bit of Frank in all of us," he revealed. "We all go through bouts of darkness and regret and shame, and we mess up and we make mistakes, so I think to really zero in on that and to dig into that wound is what makes him interesting."