Marvel's The Punisher: New Teaser Is Fast And Brutal

While Marvel's upcoming Netflix show The Punisher is expected this year, it still does not have a confirmed release date and very few details are known about the story. Netflix has released a series of cryptic tweets and teasers, the latest of which is a found-footage style video of star Jon Bernthal delivering some brutal justice. Check it out below:

This promo follows a motion poster that was released last week. We've also seen a first teaser and a list of potential episode titles, plus a synopsis for the show, which reads, "After exacting revenge on those responsible for the death of his wife and children, Frank Castle uncovers a conspiracy that runs far deeper than New York's criminal underworld. Now known throughout the city as The Punisher, he must discover the truth about injustices that affect more than his family alone."

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Bernthal explained that The Punisher would be the darkest, most violent Marvel show so far. "This season is much darker as it goes, it gets darker and darker and more visceral," he said. "The show takes you on this journey of Frank becoming more and more human again and then shutting off and shutting off and going back to what works for him, and the place where he kind of belongs, and I think that's a place of solitude and of darkness and destruction. It's going to get into as dark and as brutal a place as you've ever seen in the Marvel world, I can promise you that."

Bernthal also spoke about playing a character that is both a ruthless killer and a hero that the audience is supposed to side with. "I think there's a bit of Frank in all of us," he revealed. "We all go through bouts of darkness and regret and shame, and we mess up and we make mistakes, so I think to really zero in on that and to dig into that wound is what makes him interesting.

"But if there's one thing I want to get right for this show, it's that I want to be completely respectful of the military community and the people that this character means so much to. I just really want to get that right. More than anything, Frank is a soldier."