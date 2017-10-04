Marvel's The Punisher Drops Out Of NYCC After Las Vegas Shooting

Marvel and Netflix confirmed today that the new TV show The Punisher, a brutal and violent show featuring a gun-toting main character, has pulled out of New York Comic-Con in the wake of the Las Vegas shooting. In a joint statement, Netflix and Marvel said they are "stunned and saddened by this week's senseless act in Las Vegas."

"After careful consideration, Netflix and Marvel have decided it wouldn't be appropriate for Marvel's The Punisher to participate in New York Comic-Con," the statement goes on (via Deadline). "Our thoughts continue to be with the victims and those affected by this tragedy."

Firing from a 32nd-floor hotel room window on Sunday during a Vegas country music concert, a gunman killed at least 58 people and injured hundreds more in what was the deadliest shooting in modern American history.

The Punisher's presence at NYCC was to include a panel at Madison Square Garden featuring star John Bernthal and Marvel TV chief Jeph Loeb. There will be 13 episodes in The Punisher's first season, though Netflix has yet to announce a premiere date.

New York Comic Con runs October 5-8 at the Javits Center in downtown New York.