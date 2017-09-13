Marvel's The Punisher: Check Out New Motion Poster And Images

The Punisher is one of Marvel's most iconic characters, and there is much anticipation for the upcoming Netflix series. While a release date for The Punisher has not been revealed yet, we have had a first teaser and a list of potential episode titles delivered in a series of cryptic tweets. These have now been joined by a cool motion poster, which emphasises the show's military theme. Check it out below:

How deep does the cover up go? pic.twitter.com/q6HIt1G0Ou — The Punisher (@ThePunisher) September 12, 2017

A series of new images have also been released, which you can see over at Entertainment Weekly. Netflix has issued a synopsis for the show, which reads, "After exacting revenge on those responsible for the death of his wife and children, Frank Castle uncovers a conspiracy that runs far deeper than New York's criminal underworld. Now known throughout the city as The Punisher, he must discover the truth about injustices that affect more than his family alone."

The Punisher stars Jon Bernthal as the vigilante anti-hero. Bernthal first played the role in Season 2 of Daredevil, and he will be joined by his Daredevil co-star Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page.

Bernthal is the fourth actor to play the Punisher, following Dolph Lungren, Thomas Jane, and Ray Stevenson, in the three previous movie versions. In an interview with Complex last year, Bernthal spoke about taking on this much-loved character.

"The first step in trying to fill Frank Castle's shoes is to try to understand what would happen if somebody tore that love away from you," he said. "If they tore those people away from you. And that's something that just filled me with so much emotion and made me so scared, so angry. It's always sort of been my philosophy in life. If something really scares you, if something really kinda sets you on fire inside, that's exactly what you need to step towards."

"There's a pressure there to stepping into an unbelievably iconic role," he continued. "The responsibility here is to do justice to the iterations of the character that have come before me, but then obviously to make it unique, and to make it real, and to make it mine."