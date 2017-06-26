Marvel's The Inhumans Poster Released, Premiere Date Confirmed

The Inhumans is one of several new Marvel TV shows in the works, and it is set to hit screens in September. A new poster featuring the show's main characters has been released--check it out below:

A first trailer for the show is expected soon--in the meantime you can check an earlier teaser poster and this first cast shot. The Inhumans is a co-production between ABC and IMAX, and the first season will be eight episodes long.

The first two episodes will get a worldwide release in IMAX theaters on September 1. The series premieres on ABC on September 29, with the first two parts airing back-to-back.

The show is being overseen by Scott Buck, the showrunner for Netflix's Iron Fist. Hell on Wheels star Anson Mount stars as hypersonic-voiced Black Bolt, with Iwan Rheon as Maximus, Serinda Swan as Medusa, Eme Ikwuakor as Gorgon, Isabelle Cornish as Crystal, and Ken Leung as Karnak.

An Inhumans movie was announced in 2014 but is no longer on Marvel's schedule. Nevertheless, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige has stated that it could still happen at some point.

The Inhumans were created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby and first appeared in a 1965 issue of Fantastic Four. Their first self-titled comic line ran from 1975 to 1977, and they have subsequently appeared in a variety of limited and ongoing series over the past four decades.