Marvel's The Defenders Trailer Arrives At Comic-Con, Watch It Here

We're now less than a month away for the debut of Netflix's latest Marvel series, The Defenders. With Comic-Con underway, a new trailer has arrived for the show.

The Defenders is a crossover series of sorts featuring characters from Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, and Iron Fist. This new trailer provides us a look at the protagonists of those series, as well as Elektra Natchios, who was previously seen on Daredevil, and Alexandra, an antagonist played by Sigourney Weaver.

The new series stars Charlie Cox (Daredevil), Krysten Ritter (Jessica Jones), Mike Colter (Luke Cage), and Finn Jones (Iron Fist). Aside from Elektra, they will be joined by a variety of other characters from the individual Netflix shows, including Daredevil's Foggy Nelson (Elden Henson) and Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll), Jessica Jones's Jeri Hogarth (Carrie-Anne Moss), and Luke Cage's Misty Knight, played by Simone Missick.

The Defenders premieres on Netflix on August 18; it follows the poorly received Marvel show Iron Fist, which premiered in March. That show was confirmed to be receiving a second season during a Comic-Con panel tonight. Beyond all of this, a third season of Daredevil and second for both Jessica Jones and Luke Cage are also in the works, as is a new Punisher series.