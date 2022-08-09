Spider-Man Remastered's PC Unlock Times Revealed

Spider-Man Remastered's PC version will be released on August 12 for most regions (August 13 for others), on Steam and the Epic Games Store. The PC port includes the base game, as well as Marvel's Spider-Man DLC called The City Never Sleeps.

Check out the below regional times for when you can launch the game.

Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered PC Unlock Times

  • LA: August 12, 8 AM PT
  • New York: August 12, 11 AM ET
  • London: August 12, 4 PM BST
  • Berin: August 12, 5 PM CEST
  • Dubai: August 12, 7 PM GST
  • Tokyo: August 13, 12 AM JST
  • Sydney: August 13, 1 AM AEST
  • Auckland: August 13, 3AM NZST

Ahead of the launch, Nvidia's latest GeForce Game Ready Drivers can take Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered to the next level on your PC with things like ray-traced reflections, image quality boosts, and higher resolution for shadows and details.

To know if your PC can run the game, you can check out our Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered PC specs article. You don't need top-of-the-line graphic cards to run the game. Recommended specs include a GTX 1060 (or the equivalent) and Intel Core i5. Even for running the game at amazing ray-tracing levels, you can still use an i5. The graphics card, on the other hand, needs to be RTX 3070 or better.

Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered's price tag is $60 on both Steam and Epic Games store. If you preorder from either storefront you'll get three different suits, the Spider-Drone gadget, and five extra skill points.

