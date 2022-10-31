Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered For PC Hits Lowest Price Yet

Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered released on PC a couple months back to rave reviews. If you haven't picked it up yet, your patience has been rewarded. Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered is currently discounted to $43.19 at Fanatical. This is the lowest price yet since launch, and you'll receive a Steam key that can instantly be redeemed on Steam.

If you have a Steam Deck, Marvel's Spider-Man is verified and runs pretty darn well on Valve's handheld. Of course, to get the most out of this PS5 port you'll need a powerful gaming desktop PC or laptop. Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered has a bunch of great features on PC, including ray tracing, ultrawide monitor support, and Nvidia's DLSS technology that dynamically upscales resolution.

We came away extremely impressed with the remaster's move from PlayStation 5 to PC. "Whether swinging through the streets of New York or admiring the details in Central Park, Spider-Man Remastered can look noticeably better on a powerful PC than on console," critic Alessandro Barbosa wrote in our Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered review update. You can even take advantage of the DualSense controller's haptic feedback and adaptive triggers while playing on PC.

Disclosure: GameSpot and Fanatical are both owned by Fandom