Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered For PC Gets Big Preorder Discount

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered is swinging onto PC next month, but today you can snag a discounted preorder ahead of its August 12 launch. Fanatical is offering the Steam version of Spider-Man Remastered for just $51, down from $60, with promo code FANATICAL15. This is the only deal we've seen for the upcoming PC port so far, so be sure to check out the savings while you can.

Promo code FANATICAL15 will apply a digital coupon and give you the $9 savings. You’ll also get 5% off your next purchase and unlock a bunch of exclusive preorder bonuses. This includes the Iron Spider Suit, Velocity Suit, Spider-Punk Suit, Spider-Drone Gadget, and 5 additional skill points.

Marvel’s Spider-Man is already a great game--and the PC version is hoping to make it even better. Fans playing on their desktop will be treated to optimized graphics that offer a variety of customization options and support DLSS and DLAA, along with ray-traced reflections and improved shadows. If you happen to be playing on an ultrawide monitor, you’ll be glad to know that 21:9, 32:9, and 48:9 resolutions are all supported.

Our Marvel’s Spider-Man review gave the PS4 game a 9/10, thanks to an “emotionally charged story” and a web-slinging mechanic that makes “the act of going anywhere feel amazing.” Nixxes Software and Insomniac Games recently released a new trailer for the remaster, showing off a bit more of New York City’s gorgeous makeover. You can check it out below.

