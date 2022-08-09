Marvel's Spider-Man Nvidia Game Ready Drivers Are Now Live

Ahead of the release of Marvel's Spider-Man on PC this week, Nvidia's latest GeForce Game Ready Drivers have arrived. Once installed, owners of Nvidia's RTX series of graphics cards can expect to play Marvel's Spider-Man at an optimum state, expanding the graphical options with NVIDIA DLSS, NVIDIA DLAA, upgraded ray-traced effects, and more supported features.

If your GPU and PC hardware is up to the task, you'll be able to experience Marvel's Spider-Man with features such as uncapped frame rates, increased levels of detail, higher-resolution shadow maps, high-fidelity texture filtering, and other options that you can tinker with. The driver update also adds support for 18 new G-SYNC compatible gaming displays from Acer, Asus, Corsair, LG, and Phillips.

It's not just Marvel's Spider-Man that'll benefit from updated drivers, as the following 13 games will also receive optimizations:

Battle Teams 2

Captain of Industry

Dinkum

F1 22

Hell Pie

Lineage II

Nightmare Breaker

Post Scriptum

PowerWash Simulator

Starship Troopers - Terran Command

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin

Stray

To get your GPU ready, make certain that you have the GeForce Experience app installed. You can find the drivers option in the top left corner, and from there you can check to see if your software is up to date.

Released in 2018, Marvel's Spider-Man is the latest Sony game to become available on more than just a PS5 or PS4 console. The version developed by Nixxes Software that PC players will get to experience is the complete edition that bundles the original game with the City That Never Sleeps DLC expansion, which was originally released as three interconnected episodes.

The minimum and recommended PC specs for the game are surprisingly forgiving, and with Nvidia's DLSS and DLAA technologies, even an older PC gaming rig should be able to render the game at 1080p and 60fps. The game also features support for DualSense controllers, although you'll need to have it plugged in to feel all the haptic feedback features.

Preorders on Steam or the Epic Games Store will unlock three Spidey suits, the Spider-Drone gadget, and five extra skill points early, and if you use the code FANATICAL15 on Fanatical, you can grab a $9 discount.