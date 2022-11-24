Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition Is Only $39

PS5 owners can get Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition for only $39 thanks to GameStop's Black Friday sale. At this time, GameStop is the only retailer offering the game for this price. Amazon and Walmart were selling it for $35, but both retailers are sold out. If you prefer to shop at Best Buy, you can snag the Ultimate Edition for $40.

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition The Ultimate Edition comes with 2020's Miles Morales and the remastered version of 2018's Spider-Man. Both games were developed by Insomniac Games.

For those who only want Miles Morales, the game is discounted to $20 for PS5 and PS4.

Insomniac Games is currently working on Marvel's Spider-Man 2 and Marvel's Wolverine, so anyone looking forward to additional Marvel projects from the team has more to watch out for. The PC edition of Miles Morales, meanwhile, launched last week and is available at a discount at Fanatical.

Other PlayStation deals available in Black Friday sales include huge discounts on DualSense controllers, a very nice markdown on Horizon Forbidden West, and Legacy of Thieves Collection for $20.