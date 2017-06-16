Marvel's Spider-Man: Homecoming Set For Big Opening Weekend

The upcoming Spider-Man: Homecoming will be the sixth Spidey movie to hit screens in the past two decades. However, it marks the character's first film within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and early box office estimates are predicting a strong opening.

According to Deadline, the movie is on course to make $90 million - $108 million in its first three days when its opens in July. As the site notes, if it does clear $100 million it will immediately be one of the summer's biggest movies, following the disappointing US performance of such films as The Mummy, Alien: Covenant, and Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales.

However, in terms of superhero movies, the success of both Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.2 and DC's Wonder Woman has shown that there is still a huge audience for the genre.

Spider-Man: Homecoming is a co-production between Sony and Marvel. Sony own the movie rights to the character, but following the commercial failure of 2014's Amazing Spider-Man 2, a deal was agreed to allow the character to appear in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In related news, Spider-Man star Tom Holland this week revealed that Homecoming would be the first part of a trilogy. "There is still a lot of room for Peter Parker and Spider-Man, especially, to grow in the next two movies," he said. "He's definitely not the finished article by the end of Homecoming and I really look forward to exploring the different ways he can grow up. It's going to be an exciting couple of movies."

Spider-Man: Homecoming arrives on July 7 and also stars Michael Keaton, Robert Downey Jr, Marisa Tomei, and Donald Glover. A new trailer was released last week--check it out here.