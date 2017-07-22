Marvel's Next Ant-Man Movie Casts Former Catwoman As The Original Wasp

Marvel's jam-packed Hall H presentation at San Diego Comic-Con had plenty of exciting announcements, including new trailers for both Thor: Ragnarok and Black Panther, but there was also some significant casting news for another upcoming Marvel film, Ant-Man and the Wasp.

Michelle Pfeiffer, who memorably played Catwoman in the '90s film Batman Returns, is shifting to another comic cinematic universe, and has been cast at Janet van Dyne in the upcoming Ant-Man sequel. In the comics world, Janet van Dyne was the original Wasp, a founding member of the Avengers and wife to Hank Pym (who was the original Ant-Man).

The Wasp suit as shown in the first Ant-Man film.

In the 2015 Ant-Man film, Hank Pym was played by Michael Douglas, and was shown as the original Ant-Man before Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) was "chosen" to wear the shrinking suit. Janet appeared as the Wasp in the film (although with her mask on) through a flashback that showed her disappearing into the subatomic quantum realm after a failed mission. At the end of the film, Hank's daughter, Hope van Dyne (played by Evangeline Lilly), was given the original Wasp suit, and it's clearly hinted that she would take on the mantle of the superhero in the film's sequel.

Pfeiffer wasn't the only new cast member revealed for Ant-Man and the Wasp. The Matrix's Laurence Fishburne was announced to play the role of Bill Foster, who in the comics was known as Black Goliath/Giant Man. Hannah John-Kamen was also confirmed as character named Ghost, while Fresh Off The Boat's Randall Park will play Agent Jimmy Woo.