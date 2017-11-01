Marvel's New Warriors TV Series Dead At Freeform, Looking For A New Home

After it was ordered to series Freeform, Marvel's New Mutants--a half-hour scripted comedy--is looking for a new home. Previously, Milana Vayntrub had been cast on the show as Squirrel Girl, with Derek Theler playing Mister Immortal.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Freeform simply couldn't find a slot to air the show in 2018, even though the Disney-owned network is expanding to four nights of original programming a week. When Marvel, also owned by Disney, asked to shop the show around, Freeform gave them the green light. In a statement to THR, Marvel Entertainment president Dan Buckley says, "We are extremely excited about Marvel’s New Warriors and look forward to finding the perfect partner to launch the series with in 2018."

Thus far, a pilot for the series has been filmed and, based on reports, tested very well with audiences. Still, that doesn't necessarily mean it will land at another network. According to the report, it's entirely possible that Marvel is no longer allowed to sell TV projects to non-Disney companies. That rule is not confirmed though, leaving it possible that other networks or streaming services could come into play.

As it stands, Netflix is home to several Marvel series, while Hulu is gearing up for the release of Marvel's Runaways. Additionally, Disney is scheduled to launch its own streaming service in 2019 that, if all else fails, could become a home for the show.

It's interesting to note that while Freeform has passed on New Warriors, it is moving forward with its other Marvel series, Cloak & Dagger. The series, which is set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, will debut on the network in 2018.