Marvel's Midnight Suns Will Only Have Cosmetic Microtransactions

With Marvel's Midnight Suns being a tactical RPG with deck-building mechanics, fans have raised concerns that publisher 2K Games would add microtransactions that might change the game's balance. There are in-game purchases, but developer Firaxis Games confirmed they're purely cosmetic.

In a response to a fan's questions, the official Marvel's Midnight Suns Twitter account said the game doesn't contain loot boxes or "related microtransactions to get more cards." That said, character skins are still available to purchase in-game, but they don't affect the game's balance.

Hey folks, regarding our battle card system, there are no loot boxes in Marvel's @MidnightSuns or related microtransactions to get more cards (i.e. Gamma Coils). We will have purely cosmetic character skins for purchase that do not affect game balance in any way https://t.co/lHhdwbMpSZ — Marvel's Midnight Suns (@midnightsuns) September 1, 2021

This comes immediately after Firaxis Games revealed Marvel's Midnight Suns gameplay, which showcased battle mechanics, talked about relationship building, and teased more superheroes.

In Marvel's Midnight Suns, you control an original hero named The Hunter, a fully customizable character who is central to the story of Lilith and the world-ending threat that the mother of all demons represents. The game combines elements of Fire Emblem and XCOM to create a power fantasy that sees several Marvel heroes battling against demonic forces.

Marvel's Midnight Suns is slated to launch on Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S in March 2022.