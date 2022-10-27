Marvel's Midnight Suns Season Pass Adds Deadpool, Storm, Venom, And Morbius To The Game Roster

2K Games has revealed more details on the season pass that'll be available for Marvel's Midnight Suns, which will add more allies to your team roster and other extra content. Available as a standalone purchase or as part of the Legendary Edition of the game, players will be able to add Deadpool, Venom, Storm, and Morbius to their team, with each hero having unique abilities to use on the battlefield.

In case you're unfamiliar with them, Spider-Man nemesis Venom appears as one of the main game's bosses before he returns to his more anti-heroic ways. Deadpool is a dangerous mercenary who regularly breaks the fourth wall, Storm is the weather-controlling mutant who has led several X-Men teams, and Morbius is a living vampire who deserved a better film adaptation.

Each of these characters will headline one of the four DLC packs that will roll out after the Midnight Suns launch, and you can also expect new story missions, a new upgrade for the Abbey, and a selection of new skins and outfits for your supernatural squad.

Midnight Suns was previously scheduled to arrive in 2023, but at this year's D23 expo, the game got a release date bump to December 2 for its PC, Xbox Series S|X, and PS5 versions. The last-gen console and Nintendo Switch versions are still coming, but they'll be launching at a later date.

The game follows several of Marvel's biggest heroes--Wolverine, Spider-Man, Iron Man, Magik, and more--as they battle the demonic forces of Lillith, Mother of Demons, after she is awakened from her slumber by HYDRA.