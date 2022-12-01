Marvel's Midnight Suns On PC Is Discounted For Release Day

December is a surprisingly stacked month for new releases, and if you're in the mood for dozens of superhero action with a rock-solid tactical direction, then Marvel's Midnight Suns is worth looking at. IFor the PC version, out December 2, this Fanatical deal knocks 15% off its regular price of $60.

That works out to just over $50 for a day one game instead of $60, and all you have to do is enter the code FANATICAL15 at checkout. This deal is only available on the US Fanatical storefront.

In case you missed previous coverage on Midnight Suns, this tactical-RPG is developed by XCOM studio Firaxis and features some of the biggest names in the Marvel universe as they take on Lilith, the mother of all demons who is working on a scheme to unleash hell on Earth.

Reviews from multiple outlets have been positive, with GameSpot's Marvel's Midnight Suns review scoring it 8/10 and calling it "a stellar turn-based tactical combat title" driven by interesting characters.

"There's a lot to love about Marvel's Midnight Suns. The combat offers a rewardingly tactical experience, with a deckbuilding card system ensuring that randomness challenges the player, not frustrates them," Jordan Ramée wrote. "Plus, the mission variety and cast of diverse playable characters keep combat fresh across dozens of hours. But I most enjoyed the role-playing elements and giving The Hunter a chance to connect with the members of the Midnight Suns and Avengers, forging friendships that resulted in powerful abilities I could take back to the combat side of the game."

Disclaimer: GameSpot and Fanatical are both owned by Fandom.