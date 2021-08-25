Halo Infinite Pre-Orders Humankind Review Halo Themed Series X Opening Night Live Halo Infinite Release Date Warzone Patch Notes
Marvel's Midnight Suns: No Romance, But Heroes Can Be "Very Close Friends"

While Midnight Suns allows players to build a relationship with the likes of Captain America and Iron Man, it sadly won't include romance.

Marvel's Midnight Suns, an upcoming game by XCOM developer Firaxis, will encourage players to form bonds with the heroes in its main cast--though players shouldn't expect there to be romances, the game's creative director has warned.

The newly announced Marvel game will be a turn-based tactics game, though the developers have said that very little has been carried over from the studio's XCOM titles. Midnight Suns will also feature a hub area called the Abbey where the player, as original character Hunter, can interact with and get to know the other heroes. In an interview with IGN, creative director Jake Solomon explained that the relationships Hunter builds won't be romantic, they'll just be "very, very, very good friends," he said.

With the cast of the game featuring the likes of Captain America, Iron Man, Ghost Rider, Magick, Doctor Strange, Blade, Captain Marvel, and Nico Minoru, it's no wonder Midnight Suns wasn't allowed to turn into a full superhero dating sim. "Trust me, if I could romance Blade, I would," Solomon added. "But yes, it's more a case of these are very well-defined characters. So instead it's deep, deep friendship."

Don't be too disappointed, you'll still be able to unlock special abilities and unique costumes for the heroes by spending time with them in the Abbey, even if it doesn't lead down the road to romance.

Marvel's Midnight Suns
