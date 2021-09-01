Marvel's Midnight Suns Gameplay Reveal Shows Plenty Of Magic And Mayhem

The next video game set in the Marvel Universe is one of magic and supernatural threats, as XCOM developer Firaxis is working on a tactical RPG called Midnight Suns. The game was first shown off at Gamescom with a cinematic trailer, and a week later, Firaxis is giving fans an early preview of what they can expect.

While Midnight Suns is focused on using Marvel's most bankable mystical names for more strategic combat, the game doesn't play like a reskinned version of XCOM. Firaxis has instead gone for a Fire Emblem-influenced approach, one where characters can build relationships with Earth's mightiest mortals. For Midnight Suns, you'll be playing as a new Marvel hero named The Hunter, who's central to the story of Lilith and the world-ending threat that the mother of all demons represents.

Combat takes more of a power fantasy approach, as Firaxis said that it wouldn't make sense for a Marvel superhero like Wolverine or Captain Marvel to be on the defensive while worrying about hit-chance percentages. A selection of ability cards will be dealt in each turn, and when combined with battlefield advantages, tactical team-ups, and quick thinking, you'll be able to quickly tear through enemy forces.

You can see an extended look at the gameplay below, from IGN:

When heading into the field, you'll choose up to three Marvel heroes to join The Hunter and fight enemies with gameplay that "plays much, much faster" than in the XCOM games, according to Firaxis.

"When we were first designing combat in Marvel's Midnight Suns, we quickly realized that the mechanics of XCOM wouldn't work in this game," designer Jake Solomon said to PC Gamer. "In XCOM, you take a group of soldiers and they are outmanned and outgunned by the alien threat. In Marvel's Midnight Suns, you are a superhero and you should feel like the coolest person on the battlefield. Those mechanics from XCOM that were designed for that game didn't translate to Marvel's Midnight Suns, and we can say that combat in this game is completely different."

Outside of the tactical action, you'll be able to explore your base as The Hunter and strengthen bonds with the various heroes there. So far the core roster includes Dr. Strange, Magik, Iron Man, Wolverine, the Robbie Reyes incarnation of Ghost Rider, Blade, Captain America, Nico Minoru, and Captain Marvel. Something worth noting is that Lilith has a corruptive influence that can turn people to her side with just a single touch, so which means that a few other famous faces will be popping up in the game as deadly adversaries.

Marvel's Midnight Suns will launch on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via both Steam and Epic Games Store, in March.