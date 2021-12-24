Marvel's Midnight Suns - Everything We Know

Firaxis, the studio behind the revival of XCOM, has set its sights on the Marvel universe with Marvel's Midnight Suns. The upcoming tactical game set in the Marvel universe will share some traits in common with the sci-fi alien series, but it's far from a superhero re-skin. Here's everything we know about Marvel's Midnight Suns.

Release date

Upon first announcement, Marvel's Midnight Suns had been set for March 2022. In November, the game was pushed back and is now slated for the second half of 2022, with no exact release date set yet.

Platforms

Marvel's Midnight Suns will be available on every major platform, including PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch.

How does Marvel's Midnight Suns play?

As the newest game from the studio behind XCOM, it makes sense that Midnight Suns is a tactical RPG. The combat will be turn-based, similar to XCOM, but with a fairly major twist. Instead of set abilities, your heroes will each have a deck of ability cards that get shuffled together when you bring three of them into combat together. Those cards range from basic attacks to special skills, allowing you to buff other players or toss enemies around the battlefield. The cards can also be customized with variations to suit your playstyle.

Performing these skills will build up a Heroism meter. That will then let you perform Heroic abilities, special superpowered moves that are unlocked by forging relationships with other characters while in your base of operations, the Abbey. Finally, Midnight Suns includes destructible environments, which will add a new tactical wrinkle to combat.

Which superheroes are in Marvel's Midnight Suns?

The story in Midnight Suns is based loosely on the 1990s series Rise of the Midnight Suns, a crossover event that paired up the Avengers with more supernatural and magic-based characters to stop a demonic threat. Since the story revolves around supernatural threats, the roster includes characters who specialize in magical abilities like Dr. Strange, Ghost Rider, Magik, and Blade. Those characters are joined by Marvel mainstays like Captain America, Captain Marvel, Iron Man, and Wolverine.

There will be 13 playable characters in total, including your own player character. That character, called The Hunter, is customizable in everything from their appearance to their power set. Firaxis says it worked closely with Marvel to develop the Hunter.

Captain America

Captain Marvel

Iron Man

Dr. Strange

Wolverine

Ghost Rider

Magik

Blade

Nico Minoru

Multiplayer

Firaxis has announced no plans for multiplayer in Marvel's Midnight Suns. It did include multiplayer in XCOM 2, so it is possible Midnight Suns will get a multiplayer mode as well.

PC system specs

Firaxis has not yet announced PC system specs for Marvel's Midnight Suns. With the game delayed to the second half of 2022, we can expect to see that much closer to release.

DLC/microtransaction details

Firaxis has assured fans (via Twitter) that it will not offer any microtransactions that impact the card-based battle system or gameplay in any way. It has said it will offer purchasable cosmetics character skins, however. The studio has not announced any plans for other DLC.

Preorder

Preorders have not yet opened for Marvel's Midnight Suns.