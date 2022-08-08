Marvel's Midnight Suns Delayed Again, Current-Gen Releasing Before The End Of March 2023

Take-Two has announced that Marvel's Midnight Suns has been delayed. The game was originally set to release on October 7, but will now release before the end of the Take-Two's fiscal year, which ends March 2023.

Revealed in Take-Two's financial earnings report, the PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC versions of Marvel's Midnight Suns are now scheduled for Fiscal 2023, meaning it will be released prior to the end of March next year. The PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch versions of the game are now listed as TBA and will come at some point after the current-gen release. This is the second delay for Marvel's Midnight Suns, as the game was originally announced for March 2022.

Important update from the Midnight Suns team pic.twitter.com/79yVfzpDED — Marvel's Midnight Suns (@midnightsuns) August 8, 2022

Developed by Firaxis, which is best known for making XCOM, Marvel's Midnight Suns is a tactical turn-based RPG. The game also has deck-building mechanics, using cards to represent the different moves and abilities each Marvel hero has at their disposal. Firaxis has also confirmed that Marvel's Midnight Suns will only have cosmetic microtransactions and players won't be able to buy new cards with real money.

