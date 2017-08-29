Marvel’s Luke Cage Season 2 Features Misty Knight’s Bionic Arm

(Spoilers for The Defenders follow)

Marvel's bulletproof power man, Luke Cage, has been confirmed to be returning for a second season on Netflix in 2018. Today, Entertainment Weekly revealed a new image which features Luke Cage (played by Halo: Nightfall's Mike Colter) and more notably, NYPD detective Misty Knight (Simone Missick) equipped with a bionic arm.

Image credit: Entertainment Weekly

Those well-versed in the Marvel universe will recognise the bionic arm as Misty Knight's signature characteristic. In the comics, it's a tool designed by Stark Industries and possesses superhuman strength. It's also been known to have the ability to fire a variety of projectiles and even enslave other Marvel heroes.

At the end of Netflix's The Defenders, Misty Knight gets her right arm severed by Bakuto--a leader of evil organisation, The Hand--during one of the show's climactic battles. She finds herself in a hospital owned by Danny Rand, aka Iron Fist, who suggests that he'll arrange a replacement. Whether this Marvel Cinematic Universe version of Misty Knight will gain extraordinary powers through this arm is yet to be seen.

In other Luke Cage news, Marvel recently announced that villains Bushmaster and Nightshade would feature in Season 2. In terms of other Marvel Netflix shows, a series based on The Punisher is expected later this year, a second season of Jessica Jones is in the works, as is a third season for Daredevil.