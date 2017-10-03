Marvel's Jessica Jones, Cloak and Dagger, and Runaways TV Shows Showcased On New Posters

New York Comic-Con is happening this weekend, and Marvel is using the event to promote no fewer than four of its upcoming TV shows. New seasons of Agents of SHIELD, Jessica Jones, Cloak and Dagger, and Runaways are all in the works, and to mark this, the studio has released some seriously stylish NYCC-exclusive posters.

As you'd expect from a comic convention launch, all the posters are illustrated, emphasising each property's printed origins. Check them out in the gallery below:

The four shows are all hitting different channels. Agents Of SHIELD enters its fifth season on ABC this winter, while Season 2 of Jessica Jones is expected on Netflix in 2018. The first seasons of Cloak and Dagger and Runaways, meanwhile, will premiere on Freeform and Hulu respectively. Runaways arrives on November 21, with Cloak and Dagger due next year.

A first trailer for Cloak and Dagger was released in April. As for Jessica Jones, it was revealed in August that Season 2 will see the surprising return of a villainous character--click here to find out of who that is.

In related news, the first season of The Punisher is also expected to hit Netflix soon. Following a series of viral teasers, the first full trailer for the highly anticipated show was revealed last month.

GameSpot will be at NYCC this weekend, so keep checking back for the latest news and galleries.