Marvel's Iron Fist Netflix Series Renewed For Second Season

Netflix has renewed Marvel's Iron Fist series for a second season. The announcement was made by Jeph Loeb, executive vice president of Marvel TV, during San Diego Comic-Con on Friday.

As reported by Variety, Loeb said that Misty Knight, who was played by Simone Missick in the first season of Luke Cage, would be featured in the new season. Knight will reportedly be teaming up with returning character Colleen Wing. No further details on the second season have been revealed thus far.

Iron Fist stars former Game of Thrones actor Finn Jones as Danny Rand, who returns to New York after training in K'un-Lun. There, he was transformed into Iron Fist, a living weapon. The series also has various other characters from across the Netflix Marvel shows, including Claire Temple, who was played by Rosario Dawson in Daredevil and Luke Cage.

The crossovers are set to culminate in The Defenders, a series that will bring together Iron Fist, Daredevil, Luke Cage, and Jessica Jones. During SDCC, a new trailer for The Defenders was released, confirming that Elektra Natchios, who was previously seen on Daredevil Season 2, would also be making her return.

The Defenders premieres on Netflix on August 18. A third season of Daredevil and second seasons for both Jessica Jones and Luke Cage are also in the works, alongside as a new Punisher series. We may get more details on those shows too, so check out our roundup of all the Marvel news from SDCC to stay updated.