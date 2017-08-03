Marvel's Inhumans - Maximus Confronts Super-Haired Medusa In New Clip

The Inhumans might not be as well known as many of Marvel's other superheroes, but they are certainly getting a lavish TV treatment. The upcoming Inhumans is a co-production between ABC and IMAX, and the first two episodes will debut on IMAX screens next month. A new clip has been released, which shows a confrontation between villainous Maximus (Iwan Rheon) and his super-haired sister-in-law Medusa (Serinda Swan). Check it out below:

Maximus and Medusa face off in a new scene from Marvel's #Inhumans! pic.twitter.com/YCZ3F8u3g4 — Marvel's Inhumans (@theinhumans) August 3, 2017

Inhumans also stars Anson Mount as hypersonic-voiced Black Bolt, with Eme Ikwuakor as Gorgon, Isabelle Cornish as Crystal, and Ken Leung as Karnak. It's overseen by Scott Buck, the showrunner for Netflix's critically-maligned Iron Fist.

The first two episodes are released into IMAX theaters worldwide on September 1. The series premieres on ABC on September 29, and Season 1 will be eight episodes long.

Roel Reine is the director of those first two episodes, and in a recent interview with Den of Geek, he explained that the IMAX version would differ from the one seen on TV. "If you are going to do a big close-up in IMAX, you better have something important to say," he explained. "[However], in TV, we are expecting this a lot. You want to go in on this character, you want to feel this character. That is why TV is cool. You spend 12 hours with the character instead of two hours in a feature. So, you also need that coverage.

"All the choices, prep, locations we chose, the lenses we were using--all the technical stuff--were as if we were shooting a big movie. [But] we were [also] doing TV coverage for the scenes, so we can have the drama and the close-ups."

The Inhumans were created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby and first appeared in a 1965 issue of Fantastic Four. Their first self-titled comic line ran from 1975 to 1977, and they have subsequently appeared in a variety of limited and ongoing series over the past four decades.