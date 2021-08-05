Marvel's Guardians Of The Galaxy Video Shows Off Drax The Destroyer's People Skills

There's no shortage of dangerous individuals in the Marvel Comics cosmos, as players will find out when they take control of the Guardians of the Galaxy later this year. One of those lethal characters briefly introduced in the game's debut trailer was Lady Hellbender, a relatively new character who debuted in 2015's Totally Awesome Hulk comic book series.

More of a dedicated conservationist towards rare and endangered creatures, that character trait has been preserved for Hellbender's appearance in Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, which you can see more of in the extended cinematic below...as well as Drax the Destroyer's people skills.

"For Lady Hellbender's introduction, it was important to us to play against expectations," cinematics and animation director Darryl Purdy explained on the GOTG website. "What's great is we start to play with those assumptions early in the scene. Star-Lord assumes their monster is superior to the scared meek little creature ahead of them. However, that meek little monster turns out to be a Tara-tara, a powerful shapeshifter."

Purdy also noted that most interactive cinematic scenes--of which developer Eidos Montreal has close to six hours of footage--will have at least five Guardians and other characters from the Marvel universe present. You'll still only be playing as Star Lord throughout the entire game though, using the rest of the Guardians in a support capacity as you deal with enemies.

Like many scenes in the game, there'll be a moment to make a choice that creates different paths within that specific chapter, and it'll be up to players to take notice of the clues in the scene to get the best outcome. For example, Peter Quill may see himself as a smooth-talker, but Drax clearly has Hellbender's attention and can use that to leverage a more favorable outcome for the team.

For more on the game, you can read our Guardians of the Galaxy preview or see how Eidos Montreal used its creative freedom to craft the unique look of each Guardian. Guardians of the Galaxy releases on October 26 for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, PC, and Switch via cloud, and if you're interested you can check out our Guardians of the Galaxy preorder hub to see what comes with each edition.