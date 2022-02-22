Marvel's Guardians Of The Galaxy Did Not Meet Square Enix's Expectations

But Square Enix is planning to "expand sales" of the title over time.

By on

2 Comments

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, which was released in October 2021, did not meet publisher Square Enix's expectations, but the company is keen to "expand sales" of the title over time.

As part of Square Enix's latest earnings briefing, the company said Guardians of the Galaxy had "strong reviews," but the game, which was developed by Crystal Dynamics, did not meet sales expectations.

Now Playing: Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Video Review

"The game's sales on launch undershot our initial expectations," Square Enix said. Despite that, Square Enix said it has seen sales growth for the title since it launched sales initiatives in November 2021. "And we intend to work to continue to expand sales to make up for the title's slow start," Square Enix said.

The publisher did not provide any reasons for why Guardians of the Galaxy did not perform up to expectations in the market. It was just the latest Marvel game from Square Enix, following its Avengers game that came out in 2020.

While Guardians of the Galaxy might have missed sales targets for Square Enix, the company overall saw its total revenue and profit post positive gains year-over-year.

Outside of the game series, Marvel is producing the movie Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 for release in May 2023. It will be writer-director James Gunn's final Guardians film.

