Marvel's Guardians Of The Galaxy Adds Ray-Tracing On PS5 And Xbox Series X|S Today

The newest patch for Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy is out now, and it's a big one. The November 17 update adds ray-tracing on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, introduces an uncapped frame rate option on Xbox Series S, and improves performance on the base model PS4.

The new update also adds a Save Rollback feature, which allows players to revert to an earlier save in a mission--this could come in handy for those who experience a blocking issue and can't progress. The new patch also fixes a series of bugs and other issues. This is v1.05 on PS4 and PS5, v1.6 on Xbox One, and v2.6 on Xbox Series X|S. A patch is coming to PC this week, as soon as Friday, November 19, and separate patch notes will be posted on Steam.

In addition to improving baseline performance on PS4, the November 17 Guardians of the Galaxy patch changes the Visor sensitivity so PS4 controllers with "more wear and tear" can still use it. For the uncapped frame rate on Xbox Series S, this lets players experience frame rates between 30 and 60 FPS. The developer warned that this could cause unstable frame rates and a less-than-ideal scenario.

As for the bug fixes, the new patch addresses an issue where custom difficulty settings could get reset and instances where poison gas was blocked from getting frozen. There is also a fix for a funny-sounding bug that made a Rocket voice line play through Groot's voice. You can see the full patch notes below, as posted on Reddit.

Guardians of the Galaxy November 17 Patch Notes:

PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X

Ray Tracing Mode is now available in the Video settings menu.

All Consoles

Save Rollback: A hidden Save Rollback feature was added to allow users who have encountered blocking issues to rollback to the start of the chapter of their choice. Please see this thread for more details.

PlayStation 4

Improved performance on the original PS4 model.

Changed the sensitivity required for the Visor input so that controllers with more wear and tear may still detect the button press.

Xbox Series S

An option to uncap the FPS was added, allowing users to run the game between 30 and 60 FPS. Please note uncapping FPS may lead to a less stable framerate in some areas. Recommended for users with a VRR display.

General improvements

General stability improvement on all platforms.

Multiple stability improvements with Ray Tracing enabled.

General improvements to objective markers.

Additional improvements to world boundaries.

Major fixes

Fix for an issue where the Compendium entry “Gasher and Gnasher” might not unlock.

Added a failsafe to ensure that the “Fully Loaded” achievement/trophy could be unlocked.

Fix for an issue where custom difficulty settings would reset.

Fix for players who may become locked out of the Guardian menu after the first ability point tutorial.

Fix for instances where the poison gas could not be frozen again after a reload.

Improvements made to transition in and out of Workbenches in order to address some instances of Rocket refusing to use the Workbench.

Chapter 1: Fix for a rare issue where Star-Lord may be caught in a state of falling out of world, after falling on the Milano.

Chapter 7 : Fix to allow the crane puzzle to be completely reset when reloading checkpoint, so that users may be allowed to retry in rare instances where they become blocked.

Chapter 9: Fix to allow users to win the chase sequence more easily.

Chapter 10: Fix for a funnel which made access to the Hero of Halfworld outfit difficult.

Chapter 10: Fix for one instance where Groot may be unable to create a lift leading to a side path.

Chapter 13: Fix for rare instances where a throw object needed to progress may not appear.

Other fixes