Marvel's Gamora Joins Fortnite This Week - How To Unlock Gamora Early

Fortnite and Marvel are teaming up once again. This time it's another member of the Guardians of the Galaxy, Gamora, who will be joining the ever-expanding roster of Fortnite crossover outfits, or "skins" as fans tend to call them. Here's what you need to know about when Gamora is coming to Fortnite and how to unlock her early.

Fortnite Gamora Skin

Gamora's arrival means nearly the full Guardians of the Galaxy team is in Fortnite.

Gamora will debut in the Fortnite Item Shop on August 14 at 5 PM PT / 8 PM ET. Though a price hasn't yet been revealed, we expect her complete bundle of in-game cosmetics to go for about 2400 V-Bucks, or about $20. Gamora will be sold alongside Star-Lord, who makes his long-awaited return to the game after previously debuting in 2019.

Players who leveled up their Season 4 battle passes enough also previously unlocked Groot with a Rocket Racoon Back Bling, meaning nearly the entire Guardians squad from the James Gunn era have come to Fortnite. (Just waiting on you, Drax.) Gamora's full set will also include back bling, a pickaxe, and a glider.

It's appropriate that Gamora arrives in Fortnite this season, since Doctor Slone and the Imagined Order are having such a tough time expelling the alien trespassers. Gamora knows a thing or two about fending off aliens.

Fortnite Gamora Cup: How To Unlock Gamora Early

If you're really good at Fortnite, you could earn Gamora for free this week.

As usual, Epic is giving players the chance to earn a major new in-game skin before it's on sale. On August 11, a few days before Gamora's proper debut, players can jump into the Gamora Cup from the in-game menu labeled Competitive.

In Duos, players will have three hours to complete 10 rounds of Fortnite battle royale and accumulate points. The winners within each region will earn the Gamora outfit and the Gamora Cloak back bling. While few will be so lucky (and skilled), the bar to leave with something in hand is much lower. Any teams that amass eight or more points in the allotted time will receive the Daughter of Thanos spray.

You can find the full rulebook and scoring system breakdown on the official Fortnite site, but suffice it to say scoring eight points in 10 rounds should be quite doable for even many casual Fortnite players, so if you're a Guardians fan, it may be worth it to try your hand at Fortnite's competitive scene.

Gamora isn't the only superhero from another planet coming to Fortnite this week. Alongside his very own Superman quests, the Man of Steel makes his debut on August 12. If you need more Fortnite, don't miss the Ariana Grande Rift Tour replay, then prep for this week's Alien Artifacts.