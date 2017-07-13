Marvel's Comic-Con Showing Is Going To Blow Your Mind, Hulk Actor Says

We're expecting to see many new movie trailers next week at San Diego Comic-Con. Now, Hulk actor Mark Ruffalo has teased that Marvel's showing at the annual event--presumably covering multiple movies--is going to blow your mind.

He wrote on Twitter that he recently saw a preview of what Marvel will show at Comic-Con. His verdict? "You are about to get your mind blown! Best I've seen yet. Kaboom." In another tweet, Ruffalo specifically mentioned Thor: Ragnarok, saying there will be a new trailer and it will include a showdown between Thor and Hulk, just like in the first teaser.

Marvel Fans... I just saw a preview of what Marvel is showing at Comic-Con. You are about to get your mind blown! Best I've seen yet. Kaboom — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) July 13, 2017

Saw new Thor3 trailer today. Amazing!!! Guess who wins in a fight between Thor and Hulk? There seems to be a little confusion. You'll see. — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) July 13, 2017

In addition to Ragnarok, Marvel could show off more of its other films at Comic-Con next week, including Black Panther and Avengers: Infinity War. Some of Marvel's other upcoming films include Captain Marvel and Ant-Man And The Wasp.

GameSpot is heading to Comic-Con next week, and we'll be reporting from the San Diego show. What are you hoping to see at the event? Let us know in the comments below!