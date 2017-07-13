Marvel's Comic-Con Showing Is Going To Blow Your Mind, Hulk Actor Says
"You are about to get your mind blown! Best I've seen yet. Kaboom."
We're expecting to see many new movie trailers next week at San Diego Comic-Con. Now, Hulk actor Mark Ruffalo has teased that Marvel's showing at the annual event--presumably covering multiple movies--is going to blow your mind.
He wrote on Twitter that he recently saw a preview of what Marvel will show at Comic-Con. His verdict? "You are about to get your mind blown! Best I've seen yet. Kaboom." In another tweet, Ruffalo specifically mentioned Thor: Ragnarok, saying there will be a new trailer and it will include a showdown between Thor and Hulk, just like in the first teaser.
Marvel Fans... I just saw a preview of what Marvel is showing at Comic-Con. You are about to get your mind blown! Best I've seen yet. Kaboom— Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) July 13, 2017
Saw new Thor3 trailer today. Amazing!!! Guess who wins in a fight between Thor and Hulk? There seems to be a little confusion. You'll see.— Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) July 13, 2017
In addition to Ragnarok, Marvel could show off more of its other films at Comic-Con next week, including Black Panther and Avengers: Infinity War. Some of Marvel's other upcoming films include Captain Marvel and Ant-Man And The Wasp.
GameSpot is heading to Comic-Con next week, and we'll be reporting from the San Diego show. What are you hoping to see at the event? Let us know in the comments below!
Join the conversation