Marvel's Avengers Won't Add Spider-Man To Its Roster Before Summer

Everyone's favorite friendly neighborhood Spider-Man won't be swinging into Marvel's Avengers anytime soon.

This week's big next-gen update for Marvel's Avengers had plenty to share about the future of the game, but it doesn't look like Spider-Man will be factoring into those plans until after Summer.

The current content roadmap that developer Crystal Dynamics released this week features Black Panther as the next playable character in the upcoming summer expansion, but Spider-Man won't arrive before the War for Wakanda content is made available to players in Summer. Missing from the roadmap entirely, Spider-Man's absence had fans speculating on the whereabouts of the fan-favorite character.

"I can tell you that, formally, officially, people are working on him right now," studio head Scot Amos said to IGN. "So it is still on our roadmap for the future. But there are people working on [him] and we still fully expect Spider-Man to come to PlayStation."

Initially announced as a PlayStation exclusive in August 2020 and scheduled to make his debut in the game in early 2021, Spider-Man's release looked unlikely after the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S upgrades were postponed along with the release of both Hawkeyes.

The upcoming roadmap that was shown off during publisher Square Enix's showcase this week however did include plenty of new gameplay options, cosmetic updates, in-game events, and big story-driven content as part of a renewed push to grow Marvel's Avengers. The arrival of Hawkeye and Operation Future Imperfect is just the start of Crystal Dynamics' plan to further build on the game which was released to a lukewarm reception last year.

You can read all about those plans in our interview with studio head Scott Amos and executive producer Morgan Gray, as they detail what players can expect in the months to come.

Now Playing: Marvel's Avengers Video Review

Marvel's Avengers
PlayStation 4
PlayStation 5
Xbox One
Xbox Series X
