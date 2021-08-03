Marvel's Avengers War For Wakanda Trailer Sets Up The Expansion's Conflict

A new animated trailer for Marvel's Avengers' long-awaited War for Wakanda expansion doesn't have any snippets of Black Panther in action. Instead, the trailer focuses on everything that happened before the Avengers arrived in Wakanda, setting up the expansion's conflict along with some potential story beats.

Narrated by Okoye, the leader of Wakanda's armed forces, today's trailer explores the early days of King T'Chaka's children, including T'Challa. It's not clear how large of a role T'Challa's siblings will play in the War For Wakanda expansion.

War for Wakanda is set to launch in Marvel's Avengers on August 17 and will be free for all players. Besides adding Black Panther to the game's roster of super-powered heroes, players can also expect a buffet of extra content to be added to the game. Wakanda will be a new explorable zone for players, an outpost called The Golden City is being added, and the game will be receiving more Drop Zone and Threat Sector missions.

Ahead of the expansion's launch, developer Crystal Dynamics will be detailing everything players can expect with a Marvel's Avengers War Table livestream. The stream will be hosted on the developer's Twitch channel on August 16 at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET, and it will go over Black Panther's move set.

When Marvel's Avengers' War for Wakanda expansion launches, players thankfully won't have to fight over who gets to play as Black Panther. A recent update to the game adds the option to have duplicate heroes in one lobby, meaning players can have a whole squad of Black Panthers, Hulks, or whatever hero they want.