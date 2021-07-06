Switch OLED Fortnite Week 5 Alien Artifacts Sony State of Play Xbox July Game Pass Switch 12.1.0 Patch Notes TIE Fighter Mod

Marvel's Avengers Players Can Duplicate Heroes Later This Month, Cannot Be Toggled On Or Off

An update for Marvel's Avengers will arrive later this month that lets players select multiple of the same hero in multiplayer matchmaking.

By on

Comments

Developer Crystal Dynamics has confirmed that Marvel's Avengers players on all platforms will be able to select multiple of the same hero later this month when the feature gets permanently added as an in-game option.

The game's official Twitter account said this is in response to community feedback. Though a date has not been specified, Marvel's Avengers players will soon be able to double up on heroes in multiplayer matchmaking. This means if your favorite (or highest-leveled) hero is Black Widow but she was picked at the character selection screen before you could choose her, you can still choose her. She won't be greyed out once the feature is turned on.

Click To Unmute
  1. Robocop Rogue City Teaser Trailer
  2. Revolution X for Xbox Series / One / PC - Reveal Trailer
  3. Pokemon Go 5 Year Anniversary Trailer
  4. My Friend Pedro Ripe for Revenge Trailer
  5. Blood Bowl 3 Campaign Trailer
  6. The Lord Of The Rings Gollum - "A Unique Promise" Trailer
  7. Serial Cleaners Stealth Gameplay Trailer
  8. Rugby 22 Reveal Trailer
  9. Session Update Trailer
  10. Ad Infinitum Re-Reveal Trailer
  11. Roguebook Gem Mine Update Trailer
  12. Vampire: The Masquerade - Swansong Galeb Character Trailer

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Marvel's Avengers' Black Panther DLC Is Its Biggest Expansion Yet | Play For All 2021

Based on the language, however, it sounds as if players will be unable to toggle the duplication feature on and off. When reached for comment, a Square Enix representative clarified that the feature will be a permanent addition going forward and something players can't change at will from now on.

"Due to community feedback, we'll be permanently turning on the ability to play multiple of the same Hero in multiplayer and matchmaking later this month," a Square representative said in an emailed statement to GameSpot. "This is not something that players are able to turn on or off--this is a system feature that will permanently be a part of the game going forward."

The duplicate hero feature was introduced in April 2021 with Marvel's Avengers' Tachyon Anomaly event, which wrapped up on May 3. The LTE introduced some new missions and world events for players to participate in.

The reception has been mixed. Some players praised Crystal Dynamics on Twitter for making the feature permanent. Meanwhile, others suggested the ability to duplicate heroes should be a separate mode. And of course, plenty of people are asking when Spider-Man will get added to the roster.

Marvel's Avengers is steadily approaching its one-year anniversary. Crystal Dynamics still has content planned for the action-adventure RPG, including the upcoming Black Panther DLC.

Watch live streams, videos, and more from GameSpot’s summer event. Check it out

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Marvel's Avengers
PC
PlayStation 4
PlayStation 5
Stadia
Xbox One
Xbox Series X
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)