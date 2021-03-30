Marvel's Avengers Costumes Based On MCU Will Be Sold Exclusively Through Credits

A set of Marvel's Avengers costumes inspired by the Marvel Cinematic Universe will only be obtainable by purchasing them in the marketplace using credits. The game's social media clarified how you'll obtain the digital goods after a vaguely-worded tweet led some fans to believe that the new costumes would be freebies.

The initial post promised "rewards like animated nameplates, outfits inspired by the Marvel Cinematic Universe, a deadly HARM Room hacked by Yelena Belova," as part of the Red Room Takeover event. That event will be free, and the animated nameplates will be free rewards, so some fans read that to mean the outfits would be free rewards too. The social media account replied to the tweet to clarify.

To clarify, the outfits inspired by the Marvel Cinematic Universe will be available exclusively in the Marketplace for purchase with credits. — Marvel's Avengers (@PlayAvengers) March 30, 2021

We haven't seen the MCU-inspired outfits yet, but they'll likely be among the most sought-after cosmetics yet given their ties to a multi-billion dollar film franchise. In fact, when Square Enix first debuted Marvel's Avengers, much of the feedback revolved around the characters looking not-quite-like their film counterparts.

Legendary costumes typically cost 1400 credits ($14). Credits can also be obtained by completing challenge cards. We aren't sure which characters will get MCU-inspired duds, but so far six of the eight available characters have appeared in the films in some form. (Ms. Marvel and Kate Bishop have not yet, though they're both on-track to join the MCU in upcoming Disney+ adaptations.)

The Red Room is part of the long-term roadmap that Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics outlined in its latest stream. That will take place this spring along with Tachyon Missions and a Patrol Mode, followed by a Cosmic Cube event in the summer. Later this year the game will introduce Black Panther in a War for Wakanda event, which will be the third new hero added since launch. There's still no word on when the PlayStation-exclusive Spider-Man will show up.