Marvel's Avengers Comes To Xbox Game Pass On September 30

You'll have access to the full game and all post-launch content.

By on

Comments

Crystal Dynamics has announced that Marvel's Avengers will be coming to Xbox Game Pass on September 30 for PC, console, and cloud. Xbox Game Pass subscribers will have access to the full game and all of its post-launch heroes and missions, including the newly released War of Wakanda expansion with Black Panther.

The game also supports Smart Delivery, so those who already have the Xbox One version will be able to download the Xbox Series X|S version through Xbox Game Pass at no extra cost. The upgraded X|S version of Marvel's Avengers has faster load times and higher frame rates.

However, Marvel's Avengers on Xbox Game Pass does not come with the eight cosmetic items that are in the digital-only Endgame Edition; this edition has to be bought separately. The game is celebrating its one-year anniversary currently, and the event will come to a close with a quadruple XP event from September 30 to October 4.

Additionally, any ongoing updates and expansions beyond War for Wakanda featuring new heroes, missions, and events will be added to Xbox Game Pass as well. Although, an exception to that will be Spider-Man, who is an exclusive character to the PlayStation version of Marvel's Avengers, and is still slated for release sometime this year.

Square Enix's next Marvel game is Guardians of the Galaxy which is due out on October 26. In GameSpot's Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy preview, Phil Hornshaw said, "It all suggests that Guardians of the Galaxy is a superhero game that's not going to feel like other superhero games--but it does a great job of capturing the humor, dysfunction, and camaraderie that makes the Guardians of the Galaxy such a great group of characters."

Marvel's Avengers
Xbox One
Xbox Series X
PC
