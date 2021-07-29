Fortnite Alien Artifacts Week 8 Halo Infinite Beta Sign-Up How to Save Xbox Storage Back 4 Blood Beta August Games with Gold Fortnite Week 8 Challenges

Marvel's Avengers' Black Panther: War For Wakanda Expansion Launches For Free August 17

There will also be a Marvel's Avengers War Table livestream on August 16 to breakdown the game's free Black Panther: War for Wakanda expansion.

By on

Comments

Publisher Square Enix has revealed that Marvel's Avengers' upcoming expansion, Black Panther: War for Wakanda, launches for free on all platforms on August 17. The add-on content will not only introduce Black Panther as a playable hero but also add new enemies, missions, and villains.

The War for Wakanda DLC includes a bevy of additional content, like a new environment to explore in Wakanda, another outpost known as The Golden City, and more solo and multiplayer Drop Zone and Threat Sector missions. According to a Square Enix press release, Black Panther: War for Wakanda adds "the most content to Marvel's Avengers since the game's launch."

Click To Unmute
  1. Halo Infinite Technical Preview Livestream
  2. Apex Legends: Emergence - Seer Abilities Gameplay Trailer
  3. I Played Cyberpunk 2077 7 Months Later
  4. Pokémon Unite - Cinderace MVP Gameplay
  5. Xbox - August 2021 Games with Gold
  6. Hot Wheels Unleashed - Official Diecast Gameplay Trailer
  7. The Ascent Video Review
  8. NEO: The World Ends with You - Official Launch Trailer
  9. The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles - Official Launch Trailer
  10. Annapurna Interactive Showcase
  11. Best Games Of 2021 So Far
  12. Bless Unleashed - Official Exclusive Cinematic Launch Date Trailer

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Marvel's Avengers' Black Panther DLC Is Its Biggest Expansion Yet | Play For All 2021

To break everything in War for Wakanda down, developer Crystal Dynamics will host a Marvel's Avengers War Table livestream on August 16 at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET on the studio's Twitch channel. Fans can expect an overview of Black Panther's move set, as well as a look at the new country of Wakanda.

Black Panther, voiced by Kratos' Christopher Judge, will be the game's third playable character following Clint Barton and Kate Bishop's addition. Spider-Man is still on the horizon, though Crystal Dynamics said back in March that the web-slinger wouldn't join the game's roster until sometime after summer.

In other Marvel's Avengers news, the game is available to play for free until August 1 on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Stadia. (Square Enix said Xbox players will have their own free-play opportunity "in the coming months.") This free-play period coincides with the permanent inclusion of duplicating heroes, a feature first introduced back in April that now cannot be toggled on or off.

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Marvel's Avengers
PC
PlayStation 4
PlayStation 5
Stadia
Xbox One
Xbox Series X
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)