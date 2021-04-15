Minecraft Cliffs & Caves F9 Trailer Nintendo Indie World R6 Siege Pickle Rick! PS5 System Update Oxenfree 2

Marvel's Avengers Begins Its First Tachyon Anomaly Event Next Week

If you ever wanted to create an Iron Legion or a star-spangled squadron of Avengers, next week's Tachyon Anomaly in Marvel's Avengers sounds fun.

By on

Comments

As part of the Marvel's Avengers long-term plans that were revealed last month, the first Tachyon Anomaly event will begin next week on April 22. Unlike every other mode in the game where strike teams are made up of four unique Avengers, Tachyon Anomalies allow players to form teams that can potentially all be made up of the same character.

Players can also matchmake into teams that contain the same Heroes, which means that some missions could feature an Iron Legion of armored Avengers firing repulsor blasts, a team of Captain Americas all slinging their shields at the same target, or if you'd prefer ultimate destruction, a gang of Hulks smashing everything in their path. The Tachyon Anomaly event won't be a permanent addition to Marvel's Avengers, as it'll only run until May 3.

During these two weeks in which the mode is active, there'll be a weekly mission chain that rewards Hivemind set gear and daily missions that reward priority set gear for high-level heroes. Animated temporal Assault nameplates are being added as a reward for the first completion of the weekly mission chain and can be used on any hero.

The following hero-specific animated nameplates will be available in the marketplace:

  • April 22 - 29 – Thor, Hawkeye, Black Widow, Hulk
  • April 29 – May 6 – Iron Man, Captain America, Ms. Marvel, Kate Bishop

In addition to that, new daily Tachyon Rift Missions will be open for heroes between power levels 1-100. These missions are usually reserved for players whose Avengers are at level 140+, and only one of these missions is available every week. Tachyon Rift missions reward players with powerful cosmic-level gear that can allow heroes to regain health points when they attack enemies, and can be unlocked once the SHIELD Substation Zero Mission Chain in the Pacific Northwest zone has been completed.

The rest of the content coming to Marvel's Avengers looks promising, which includes The Red Room Takeover event in spring, a Destiny-like Patrol Mode set in the Future Wasteland, and a Cosmic Cube event in the summer. Beyond that, the next character being introduced to Marvel's Avengers is Black Panther in the War for Wakanda event, but there's still no word on when the PlayStation-exclusive Spider-Man will be added to the game.

Click To Unmute
  1. Rick and Morty: 28 Best Hidden References You Missed In Season 2
  2. Resident Evil 7 Story Recap
  3. FFXIV Online The Twinning Dungeon Gameplay (PS5 Open Beta)
  4. Mortal Kombat Movie - Official Evolution Trailer
  5. Indie World Nintendo Full Presentation
  6. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge - Official Gameplay Trailer
  7. OlliOlli World – Official Reveal Trailer
  8. Oxenfree II: Lost Signals - Official Announcement Trailer
  9. Returnal - Official "Hostiles" Gameplay Trailer
  10. The House Of The Dead: Remake - Official Nintendo Switch Trailer
  11. Mass Effect Legendary Edition – Official Remastered Comparison Trailer
  12. NINJA GAIDEN: Master Collection - Character Showcase Gameplay Trailer

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Marvel's Avengers Video Review

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Marvel's Avengers
PC
PlayStation 4
PlayStation 5
Xbox One
Xbox Series X
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)