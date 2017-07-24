Marvel Vs. Capcom: Infinite's Weird-Looking Chun-Li Will Be Improved

Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite features a deep roster of iconic characters from the two companies' storied histories, but certain Capcom characters have drawn criticism for the way they appear in the game. The most striking example is Chun-Li, who has been the object of much derision due to her rather odd-looking face. It appears Capcom has listened to this negative feedback and is making some improvements to her and other models.

At a Marvel vs. Capcom panel during San Diego Comic-Con, Capcom producer Yoshinori Ono revealed that the developers are improving Chun-Li and some other unspecified Capcom character models. According to Ono:

"The development team is hard at work finishing the game for the September 19 release date, and based off the feedback we heard, we are currently making improvements to Chun-Li as well as other Capcom characters. Since the work is still in progress, we don’t have anything final to show you just yet, but stay tuned."

That wasn't the only Marvel vs. Capcom announcement to come out of Comic-Con this weekend. The publisher also unveiled four more characters for the game: Nemesis, Mike Haggar, Frank West, and Spider-Man. Capcom revealed the characters with a flashy new trailer, which also showcased more footage of the recently announced Gamora. That brings the game's roster to more than two dozen characters so far.

Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite is releasing for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on September 19. We got to speak with the game's associate producer Peter Rosas and producer Michael Evans at E3 2017 last month, and among the topics we discussed were the game's approach to accessibility and the possibility of fixing Chun-Li's face. You can read our full interview here.