Marvel Vs. Capcom: Infinite's Pre-Order Costumes Shown Off In New Trailer

Capcom's anticipated new fighting game, Marvel Vs. Capcom: Infinite, launches worldwide in a little over a week. Ahead of its release, the publisher has shared a new trailer that shows off the different DLC costumes players can get by pre-ordering the title.

Capcom has announced four costumes that will be available as pre-order bonuses: Warrior Thor, Evil Ryu, Gladiator Hulk, and Command Mission X. However, the costumes you get depend on which version of the game you pre-order. Those who reserve the standard $60 release will only receive the Warrior Thor and Evil Ryu costumes. To get all four, you'll need to pre-order either the Deluxe or Collector's editions.

The Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite Deluxe Edition retails for $90 and includes the base game and its season pass, which unlocks additional characters. The Collector's Edition, meanwhile, runs for $200 and comes with the contents of the Deluxe package, as well as four diorama statues (featuring Iron Man, Mega Man X, Captain Marvel, and Chun-Li), six Infinity Stones, and a premium packaging.

Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite releases for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on September 19. Capcom released a trailer for the fighting game at Gamescom last month, giving players a closer look at the characters Jedah, Firebrand, Dormammu, and Ghost Rider. The publisher also recently shared more details about Infinite's online and offline modes.