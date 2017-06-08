Marvel Vs. Capcom Infinite: What We Want At E3 2017

What We Know So Far

Marvel Vs. Capcom: Infinite was announced in January and since then we've had a drip feed of new details. The game debuted with Ryu, Mega Man, Captain Marvel, and Iron Man announced as playable characters. However, since then, Captain America, Morrigan, Chun-Li, Strider, Chris Redfield, Hulk, Thor, Hawkeye, and Rocket Raccoon have entered the fray.

These characters are being pulled together by Ultron and Sigma, villains from the Marvel and Mega Man universes respectively. And in unifying the two universes, the all-powerful Infinity Stones have also become available to the various heroes and villains for use in battle. So far we've seen three of them: Power, Time, and Space. We also learned that Capcom is introducing them as abilities that can subvert the fundamentals of a fighting game in interesting ways, giving players a degree of freedom to get creative with combos and the opportunities to implement unique strategies.

You can read our full thoughts on what we know about Marvel Vs. Capcom: Infinite so far and see the officially announced characters through the links below.

What's Confirmed For E3

As of yet Capcom has not outright confirmed that Marvel Vs. Capcom: Infinite will be at E3, however we expect it will show up in some fashion. At the very least we reckon a new trailer will be released, but there's also a good chance that the game will be featured in a press conference. Given the close relationship Capcom and Sony have developed through its Street Fighter V partnership, the PlayStation conference seems like the most likely place for the game to show up.

What We Hope To See At E3

We expect that there will be a few more characters revealed during E3, but that alone isn't enough, especially considering that the full Marvel Vs. Capcom: Infinite roster has reportedly been leaked.

Click image to view in full screen

We'd really like to see more of the story mode. Capcom has promised it will take all the iconic characters at its disposal and bring them together in a story that makes the most of them. It's going to be difficult following up Injustice 2, which had a superb single-player campaign, but with any luck someone from the Marvel side will be lending their talents to creating a narrative for Marvel Vs. Capcom: Infinite.

Beyond that, we just need more: more characters, more stages, more Infinity Stones. It'd be pretty great if Capcom was able to prove that leak false and show that, actually, X-Men characters are in the game, but we're not holding our breaths for that one.