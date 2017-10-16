Marvel Vs. Capcom: Infinite Update Out Now, Here Are The Patch Notes

Capcom has rolled out a new patch for Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite. The update arrives ahead of the game's new DLC and makes a number of bug fixes and adjustments to certain characters.

The new patch is available today, October 16, for PS4, Xbox One, and PC, though some of the changes it makes won't go live on Microsoft's console until "a later date." Most of these primarily address bugs and other issues, including one that would cause a connection error when "continuously performing success grabs in an online match." A number of character-specific bug fixes have also been made to Dante, Captain America, Dormammu, and Doctor Strange, which have gone live on all platforms.

You can find the patch notes, taken from the Capcom Unity blog, below. On October 17, Capcom is releasing Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite's first three DLC characters: Black Panther, Sigma, and Monster Hunter. Each will be available individually for $8, while those who've purchased the game's 2017 Character Pass will get them at no additional cost.

Also available tomorrow are 18 new premium DLC costumes for Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite. The outfits will be available individually for $4 or as part of three different themed bundles, each of which contains six costumes and costs $12. Capcom will also offer a $30 Premium Costume Pass that gets you all 18 premium outfits plus the remaining ones that will be released later this year.

Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite Update Patch Notes

General

These changes will go live on PS4 and PC on October 16 and on Xbox One at a later date

When an opponent has been hit by three special "grab" projectiles in a single combo, they will automatically be affected by a spiral hit stun, causing them to be invincible and sent into the air. Players can also counter tag out of these attacks. Affected moves: Spider-Man - LP/HP Web Ball (including air versions) Frank - LK/HK Hammer Throw

Can perform air recovery in eight directions when recovering from certain unique hits in the air. Affected moves: Dante – Bee Hive Chun-Li – Spinning Bird Kick (including air version), Kikosho, Hoyokusen Chris – Sweep Combo Doctor Strange – Bolts of Balthakk

Fixed a bug that made it impossible to block during the last frame of crouching block recovery.

Fixed an issue that caused a connection error to occur when continuously performing successful grabs in an online match.

Increased throw invincibility during air recovery from 3F to 5F.

Fixed comboing into another combo using the Mind Surge throw.

Characters

These changes will go live across all platforms in the update on October 16

Dante

Fixed a bug when taking damage during Tempest that caused Dante’s position to change from the location where he took that damage.

Captain America

Fixed bug(s) so that properties of moves without the shield match those with the shield. (ex: forward jumping during forward ground dash without the shield did not have dash momentum)

Fixed a bug causing backflip (without shield) to be invincible from start up.

Fixed a bug that caused his back ground throw to not do damage and had a shorter knockback distance.

Fixed a bug where jumping forward during a back ground dash (with shield) had dash momentum.

Fixed a bug that caused him to not face the opponent when behind them while activating Charging Star and Hyper Charging Star.

Dormammu

Fixed a bug that allowed players to cancel Dark Spell: Creation after LK/HK Dark Hole with Flight.

Fixed a bug that allowed players to cancel Dark Spell: Creation after LK/HK Purification with Flight.

Doctor Strange