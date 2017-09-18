Marvel Vs. Capcom: Infinite Review Roundup

This week marks the release of Marvel Vs. Capcom: Infinite, the latest installment in the crossover fighting game series. Like previous Marvel Vs. Capcom games, Infinite pits some of the biggest characters from the two companies' histories against each other in tag battles. This time, however, Capcom has made some notable changes to the gameplay, streamlining Infinite's tagging system and introducing Infinity Stones to put a unique twist on the long-running series.

Reviews for Marvel Vs. Capcom: Infinite have begun appearing online, and the general consensus among critics has been positive thus far. In GameSpot's Marvel Vs. Capcom: Infinite review in progress, critic Tamoor Hussain says the game "represents the most significant change to the Marvel Vs. Capcom formula since its creation." We've rounded up a sample of other reviews below; for a broader look at what critics are saying about Marvel Vs. Capcom: Infinite, visit GameSpot sister site Metacritic.

Game: Marvel Vs. Capcom: Infinite

Marvel Vs. Capcom: Infinite Developer: Capcom

Capcom Platform: PS4, Xbox One, PC

PS4, Xbox One, PC Release date: September 19

September 19 Price: $60/£50

GameSpot -- 8/10 (Review in Progress)

"The mechanics underlying Marvel Vs. Capcom: Infinite make it an outstanding fighting game. Capcom has understood what caused the stagnation of Marvel Vs. Capcom 3's competitive scene and, to some extent, the issues Street Fighter V currently faces. In response it has created a fighting game focused on individuality and expression, with deep systems that reward studious players but also accommodate casuals. As someone who both plays and watches fighting games, I am excited to see what the future holds for Marvel Vs. Capcom: Infinite." -- Tamoor Hussain [Full review]

IGN -- 7.7/10

"While Marvel Vs. Capcom: Infinite's tag-team fights are like a bolt of lightning from Mjolnir, its story is dreadful and its characters look like they were deliberately designed to spawn a million derpy memes. It manages to be easily one of the worst and also one of the best fighting games in recent memory all at once. Like its heroes and villains, it's stuck between two worlds." -- Darry Huskey [Full review]

Polygon -- 7.5/10

"It's hard to deny how much of a blemish Marvel Vs. Capcom: Infinite's visuals are, but it would still be a mistake to skip this entry for that reason alone. The fast tagging system and the Infinity Stones change up the series' standard mechanics and open up so many options for creative play, no matter your skill level. Infinite is expressive, exciting and fun to play, but the visuals inspire more eyerolls than the hype this series deserves." -- Chelsea Stark and Jeff Ramos [Full review]

US Gamer -- 3.5/5

"I came away from Marvel Vs. Capcom: Infinite generally enjoying the game. I think most of the players that liked Ultimate Marvel Vs. Capcom 3 will be right at home here. I just feel more needed to be done to differentiate the game from its predecessor, especially in the roster department, which is a fighter's bread-and-butter. In many ways, this is a sequel, but when it comes to the roster overall, MvC Infinite feels like disappointing retread of what came before. So it's recommended for fighting fans, but temper your expectations accordingly." -- Mike Williams [Full review]

Game Informer -- 8.25/10

"Marvel Vs. Capcom: Infinite is a fighting game that tries to appeal to everyone, and it largely succeeds (unless you're a die-hard Wolverine fan). I occasionally cringed at the bad one-liners, but I also giggled with absurd joy every time photojournalist Frank West tossed a demigod like Thanos across a dilapidated space station. Marvel Vs. Capcom: Infinite isn't trying to be taken seriously; it's a series of geeky what-if scenarios that play out in spectacular aerial battles. After I embraced that, I had a lot of fun." -- Ben Reeves [Full review]

GamesRadar+ -- 3/5

"Infinite is a well-constructed, mechanically-responsive game. It doesn't feel sloppy or inaccurate, it's just... not very exciting. There's a lack of finesse to the presentation that makes everything feel Good Enough, but not more than that. Contrasted against the flashy cel-shaded art direction and over-the-top tone of Marvel Vs. Capcom 3, or the silky smooth sprites and technical precision of Marvel Vs. Capcom 2, Infinite feels like it's just content to exist." -- Sam Prell [Full review]