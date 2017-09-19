Marvel Vs. Capcom: Infinite - How To Beat Ultron Omega

Ultron Omega is one of the strangest final bosses in the Marvel vs. Capcom series, but he has to be defeated in order to complete the arcade mode and unlock additional character costume colors. He may seem like a menacing force, but in order to defeat him, you just have to learn his patterns. Below you can find details on how to do just that.

Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite is out now for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. For more thoughts on the game, check out our review in progress, and be sure to check back soon for our final review. And if you're curious what others thought about the game, read our review roundup.

How To Defeat Ultron Omega

The best thing to do is get up close and personal to Ultron Omega, and land as many high-number combos as you can on him. Being right up against him will put you out of the way of some of his attacks. Ultron Omega’s moves do a lot of damage, but he telegraphs almost every single one. So if he says something or you see him charge up, start blocking.

Use your partner to your advantage. If your starting character begins to take damage, tag out and let your off character heal. Then, repeat that process when your second character needs to heal.

Ultron Omega has three phases: offensive, defensive, and the drone phase. The offensive phase is the best time to land combos and do damage. Just make sure that you’re blocking when Ultron starts to attack. Stick with level one hyper combos. Hyper combos that grab won’t do any damage, so take the easy damage of level one combos.

When Ultron put his arms up to block, get right in there and land as many hits as you can. If nothing else, it will build your meter. But, If you land enough attacks while he has both arms up guarding, you can break his guard leaving him vulnerable to attack. Any hits you land at this time will yield more damage as well. It’s very easy to break his guard if you have the Time Stone equipped; those quick attacks can break his guard in no time.

When Ultron is in his drone phase, he will back off and launch one or two drones at you. They don’t take much damage to defeat, but try to get them out of there as quickly as possible because Ultron won’t return until you defeat them. And keep the drones on your right side; Ultron will occasionally shoot an electrical beam from above that can be hard to block if your attention is split to your right and left.

Put all of those tips together to defeat Ultron Omega and unlock some extra colors for your favorite characters.

For more on how to better play Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite , check out our in-depth guides below: