Marvel Vs. Capcom: Infinite Funko Pop Collection Adds Black Panther And Monster Hunter

Crossover junkies, it's your time to shine. Funko announced two more dual packs will be coming to its Marvel Vs. Capcom: Infinite pop collection, this time with the title's DLC characters: Black Panther and Monster Hunter.

The two dual packs will contain one Black Panther and one Monster Hunter figure. One pack will be sold widely with standard coloring, and the second, a color variant pack, will be available exclusively at Best Buy.

These two packs join an already large collection of Marvel Vs. Capcom: Infinite dual packs. The collection currently includes Captain Marvel/Chun-li, Gamora/Strider, Rocket/Mega Man X, and Ultron/Sigma. Like Black Panther and Monster Hunter, each come in standard and color variant packs.

This entire Pop collection will be available this November. For more Marvel Vs. Capcom: Infinite, check out the latest trailer or our expert tips.