Marvel Vs. Capcom: Infinite DLC Characters Include Venom And Monster Hunter

Marvel Vs. Capcom: Infinite launches this week and includes a sizable roster right out of the gate, but there are still a few characters on the way to the crossover fighting game. Today, Capcom announced the remaining fighters who'll be added as DLC.

In a statement to GameSpot, Capcom confirmed that it will release four more playable characters for Marvel Vs. Capcom: Infinite later this year: Monster Hunter, Winter Soldier, Black Widow, and Venom. The full statement reads:

"We know there has been much speculation on who the remaining four DLC characters will be, and we are happy to announce that Monster Hunter, Winter Soldier, Black Widow and the shape-shifting Venom will all be battling their way into Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite later this year. We are hard at work on these characters and can't wait to show them to you when they are ready!"

Marvel Vs. Capcom: Infinite releases on September 19 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Those who've pre-ordered the title will receive four bonus character costumes: Warrior Thor, Evil Ryu, Gladiator Hulk, and Command Mission X. Capcom recently detailed all of the online and offline modes players will find in the game. You can read more about the fighter in our Marvel Vs. Capcom: Infinite review-in-progress.