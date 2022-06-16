Marvel Strike Force Publisher Announces Kingdom Maker

The publisher behind Marvel Strike Force has released an original mobile 4X game called Kingdom Maker for iOS and Android devices. The game tasks players with managing and expanding a medieval city and all the issues that come with it.

Alongside managing and customizing your own territory, players also make larger narrative decisions and smaller interpersonal decisions with your individual citizens. In terms of combat, Kingdom Maker is functionally an RTS that allows you to build cities and conquer territories. Your army is also customizable and you can coordinate with friends under a single alliance banner.

Scopely is also emphasizing that the game is an "unconventional, cheeky medieval adventure" implying ithas a sens of humor not typically seen in historical medieval 4X games. It sounds like romance options will also be available as you can "flirt with the drama of romance."

Scopely is a publisher that typically specializes in licensed games. Alongside Marvel Strike Force, it also has Star Trek, Looney Tunes, The Walking Dead, and WWE games. Scopely has also published a number of board and game show games like Yahtzee and Wheel of Fortune. Kingdom Maker is a rare, completely original title for the publisher.

Kingdom Maker is available now on the App Store and Google Play Store.