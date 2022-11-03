Marvel Snap Will Add The Ability To Play Against Friends By Year's End

The upcoming Battle mode will allow players to challenge their friends directly and bring a new twist to the game's Snap mechanic.

By on

Comments

Marvel Snap currently only supports matchmade ranked games, but a new Battle mode coming before year's end will let players challenge their friends directly.

As reported by The Washington Post, Battle mode will be coming to Marvel Snap before the end of the current calendar year, which means sometime in November or December. The mode will allow players to challenge specific players, like friends, as opposed to using the game's current matchmaking system.

Click To Unmute
  1. God of War Ragnarok Everything To Know
  2. Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Multiplayer Video Review
  3. Sonic Frontiers - Showdown Trailer
  4. Dead by Daylight | Silent Hill Collection Trailer
  5. God of War Ragnarök - Designing Creatures and Characters | PS5 & PS4 Games
  6. Sonic Frontiers Everything To Know
  7. Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm Deleted Scene - "Fix This Machine"
  8. Return of the Damned: A Sea of Thieves Adventure | Launch Trailer
  9. The Entropy Centre - Official Launch Trailer *OUT NOW*
  10. Forspoken - Deep Dive: Magic Combat | PS5 Games
  11. God of War Ragnarok Review
  12. Day of the Devs Showcase 2022 Livestream

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: MARVEL SNAP LAUNCH DATE ANNOUNCEMENT | Pre-Register Now!

The mode will bring a twist to the game's Snap mechanic. In ranked mode, players play for ranked points, with the Snap mechanic effectively serving as a way to double down on the amount of ranked points on the line. As it wouldn't exactly be fair to bet ranked points on matches between friends, Battle mode will instead introduce a HP system. Each player will have 10 HP, with the number of points on the line for a given match instead affecting the losing player's HP pool as opposed to rank. Battle mode matches will consist of multiple rounds, and the first player to lose all their HP will lose the match.

Marvel Snap released last month and has quickly soared to the top of the mobile gaming charts (it's also available on Steam). The free-to-play card game comes from former Hearthstone game director Ben Brode and his new studio Second Dinner, and features fast-paced, six-turn games where players employ both popular and obscure Marvel Comics characters to create 12-card decks.

In GameSpot's Marvel Snap review, we called the card game "fine-tuned, well-designed, and so easily digestible that it's difficult to put down." For those looking to get started in Marvel Snap, be sure to check out our tips and tricks guide for beginners, as well as this list of great decks and strategies to consider.

Marvel Snap: All The Cards In The Marvel CCG So Far
See More

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Marvel Snap
iOS (iPhone/iPad)
Android
PC
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)