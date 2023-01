Marvel Snap: Savage Land Season Pass Rewards

Marvel Snap’s newest season prowls and pounces with Savage Land. Savage Land’s seasonal card is Zabu, a 3-Cost card with 2-Power. Zabu’s Ongoing effect is that it is able to reduce the cost of 4-Cost cards in your hand by 2.

Similar to Silver Surfer’s release last season, Zabu alongside all-new locations such as Rickety Bridge, Altar of Death, Eternity Range, Plunder Castle, and Collapsed Mine will be sure to shake up the meta in this ferocious jungle-themed landscape in the Ranked Mode.

The roughly $15 Premium Season Pass will reward players with up to 2600 Credits and 1200 Gold. But, Marvel Snap’s current season can also be tackled with its free version of the Season Pass, so you can reap some of the rewards without spending any money. Below, you can find the entire list of Savage Land’s Season Pass Rewards broken down with differences between the Free/Premium Season Pass Rewards:

Gallery

Premium Level 1: Zabu

Free Level 2: 100 Credits

Premium Level 3: 25 Zabu Boosters

Free Level 4: 100 Gold

Free Level 5: 200 Credits

Premium Level 6: 25 Zabu Boosters

Premium Level 7: Mystery Variant

Free Level 8: 15 Boosters

Free Level 9: New Title

Free Level 10: 100 Credits

Premium Level 11: 100 Gold

Premium Level 12: New Avatar

Free Level 13: 200 Credits

Premium Level 14: 30 Ka-Zar Boosters

Premium Level 15: 100 Gold

Free Level 16: 15 Boosters

Free Level 17: 100 Credits

Premium Level 18: Ka-Zar Savage Land Variant

Free Level 19: 100 Gold

Premium Level 20: 30 Ka-Zar Boosters

Free Level 21: 15 Boosters

Premium Level 22: Mystery Variant

Free Level 23: 200 Credits

Free Level 24: 15 Boosters

Premium Level 25: New Card Back

Premium Level 26: 200 Credits

Free Level 27: New Title

Free Level 28: 100 Credits

Premium Level 29: 100 Gold

Premium Level 30: New Avatar

Free Level 31: 200 Credits

Premium Level 32: 30 Storm Boosters

Free Level 33: 100 Gold

Premium Level 34: Storm Savage Land Variant

Free Level 35: 200 Credits

Premium Level 36: 30 Storm Boosters

Premium Level 37: 100 Gold

Free Level 38: 25 Boosters

Premium Level 39: 100 Credits

Premium Level 40: Mystery Variant

Free Level 41: 200 Credits

Premium Level 42: 60 Zabu Boosters

Free Level 43: 200 Credits

Premium Level 44: New Title

Free Level 45: 500 Credits

Premium Level 46: New Avatar

Premium Level 47: Mystery Variant

Free Level 48: New Card Back

Premium Level 49: 500 Gold

Premium Level 50: Zabu Savage Land Variant

Free Levels 51+: Mystery Cache

Be sure to check out our best Pool 1, Pool 2, and Pool 3 detailed deck guides and/or our tips and tricks for beginners in Marvel Snap.